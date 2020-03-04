CCSD could still put more buses on James Island despite rejected plans for bus lot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says it will still put some buses on James Island despite plans for a new lot being rejected.
District officials say the original plan was to build a centralized bus lot at the James Island Charter High School which could fit up to 30 buses.
They say the lot would have mitigated issues with late buses and would have also called for some improvements to the area like a noise barrier for surrounding neighbors.
In January, the Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals rejected the school district’s plan after backlash from residents who lived near the school.
Georgia Johnson-Gruber lives right next to the high school and says she’s been fighting this plan ever since it was introduced.
“We’re unique and we don’t have the space. But of course I understand we need buses and I support having buses,” Johnson-Gruber said. “The buses are currently at three different areas, so let’s go to the state and let’s find a solution as a community and CCSD.”
On Tuesday, the school district appealed the board’s decision and asked them to reconsider the bus lot. The board ultimately decided to deny their request.
“It’s unfortunate that they couldn’t see what we were trying to do," said Reggie McNeil, the CCSD executive cirector of Capital Program.
Right now, there are 13 buses that are regularly parked at the high school. McNeil says they are allowed to put more buses on the lot.
“We’re looking to put an additional 10 on the lot. Unlike the original proposal that would create a noise barrier, this decision wouldn’t do that,” McNeil said.
