Charleston ranks among America’s top 30 ‘fattest’ cities...but we’re not the most overweight in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the Lowcountry's incredible food scene, it probably won't come as a surprise that Charleston-area residents face a battle of the bulge when it comes to their waist size.
A new WalletHub survey listed the Charleston/North Charleston area as the 26th Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S.
But three other cities ranked even higher in their list.
Greenville/Anderson/Mauldin came in at 19th place. The Myrtle Beach/Conway/North Myrtle Beach area came in a couple of slots higher at 17th place.
But the state’s capital city, Columbia, ranked in the top 10, coming in at 9th place.
The study ranked 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. The study found the McAllen, Texas, metro area had the highest share of obese adults, at 44.90 percent, which is 2.5 times higher than in San Francisco, the metro area with the lowest at 17.85 percent.
The El Paso, Texas, metro area has the highest share of diabetic adults, 14.60 percent, which is 2.3 times higher than in San Francisco and Minneapolis, the metro areas with the lowest at 6.30 percent.
Also, the Mobile, Alabama, metro area has the highest share of adults with high blood pressure, 41.20 percent, which is 1.9 times higher than in San Jose, California, the metro area with the lowest at 21.40 percent.
