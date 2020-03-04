Charleston Wine + Food Festival kicks off Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual Charleston Wine & Food Festival, which highlights the Lowcountry’s diverse culinary and hospitality community, begins Wednesday.
Mayor John Tecklenburg will be kicking off this event with a keynote address at noon in Marion Square. That event is free and open to the public.
The Charleston Wine + Food festivals runs through Sunday evening and is celebrating its 15th year. It features a variety of events and opportunities to bring people together. For an entire schedule of events and for tickets: https://charlestonwineandfood.com/schedule/.
Charleston Wine + Food is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the Lowcountry community.
The five-day festival highlights the diverse culinary and hospitality community around the lowcountry with a variety of events and opportunities.
The Culinary Village, located in Marion Square, is what organizers call the heart of the festival. They expect the Culinary Village to welcome nearly 10,000 guests over a three-day period. The Village is also home to chef demos, wine tastings, beer and spirits samplings, live music, unique shopping experiences, and more.
The five-day event will feature specials from stores, exercise studios, and restaurants around town.
This weekend even features food and beverage tastings for kids on Saturday at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.