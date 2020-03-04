The Citadel falls at USC Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel got on the board early, but was not able to hold the lead as USC Upstate scored late to defeat the Bulldogs, 5-3, Tuesday afternoon at Harley Park.
Game Information
Score: USC Upstate 5, The Citadel 3
Records: The Citadel (9-2), USC Upstate (9-3)
Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina (Harley Park)
Key Plays
- A passed ball on a strikeout with two outs in the bottom of the seventh allowed the tieing run to score. The next hitter hit a two-run single for what turned out to be the game-winning runs.
- The Bulldogs had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth and loaded with two outs in the eighth, but failed to score in both situations.
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after back-to-back singles from Jeffery Brown and Tyler Corbitt to start the game.
- Ryan McCarthy drove in Brown with a base hit up the middle before the second run scored on an error
- The Citadel added a run in the second inning after Tilo Skole walked and came around to score on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Brown.
- The Spartans got on the board in the third inning on a single up the middle from Jason Matthews.
- Upstate added a second run in the sixth after a leadoff walk came around to score on a double from Devin Buckner.
- The game turned in the seventh with two runners on and two outs. Devin Beckley got a strikeout, but the ball got away from the catcher, allowing the tieing run to score.
- Jeff Taylor followed with a two-run single to give the Spartans their first lead of the game.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs offense collected 10 hits.
- Lane Botkin led the way by going 3-for-4. Jeffery Brown and Tyler Corbitt each collected two hits and scored a run.
- Zach Taglieri got the start and allowed just one run on three hits over 5.0 innings.
- Devin Beckley (0-1) was saddled with the loss after surrendering three unearned runs on one hit over 1.0 innings.
- Will Wheeler (1-1) allowed three hits over 3.2 innings to pick up the victory.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. March 6-8 as they open a three-game series against Hartford. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6 p.m.