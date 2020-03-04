DHEC monitoring 13 in South Carolina for coronavirus, but no confirmed cases found so far

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials say they are actively working to monitor people for possible infection of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is currently monitoring 13 people for possible infection. It has completed monitoring of an additional 49.
Five tests have come back negative, the agency’s website says, but DHEC has not yet specified whether these tests were from the original group of 49 or the current group of 13.
Cases have been confirmed in neighboring states Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.
As of Tuesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed 60 cases of COVID-19 in the United States. Health officials expect that number to rise.
DHEC recommends avoiding all nonessential travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea, as well as following the CDC’s recommendations regarding travel to other countries affected by COVID-19.
DHEC continues to encourage people who are unvaccinated to get the flu vaccine. This protects individuals and the public and reduces confusion of more common respiratory illnesses with possible COVID-19 illnesses.
Its website also suggests taking the following steps:
- Washing your hands
- Covering your cough
- Staying home when you’re sick
- Appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into
COVID-19 is an abbreviation of “CO” for “corona,” “VI” for “virus,” "D" for disease and “19” for 2019. Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV,” the CDC said.
