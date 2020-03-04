Firefighters recover body at scene of apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators confirmed Wednesday morning crews found one victim dead inside an apartment building after a fire.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is working to identify a cause and manner of death of the victim, whose identity has not yet been released. There has been no word about the age or gender of the victim.
Crews responded to a report at approximately 1:43 p.m. Tuesday of a fire at the Bridgeview Apartment complex in the 100 block of North Romney Street. By shortly before 2:30 p.m., the fire appeared to be extinguished.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
A post on the Charleston Fire Department’s Facebook page states emergency crews arrived in less than four minutes from the time of dispatch. First-arriving units reported fire venting from the second-floor apartment of an eight-unit building.
“The well-advanced fire was spreading into the attic space and firefighters quickly advanced into the involved apartment while working to stop the spread of the fire to adjacent units and buildings,” the post states.
The Charleston, North Charleston, and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, Charleston County Rescue, and Charleston Police responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
