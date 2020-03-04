Harris Teeter stores ending 24-hour operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Harris Teeter stores that are open 24 hours a day are ending those hours beginning Wednesday, a change that affects three locations in the Charleston area.
As of Wednesday, all of the companies stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at midnight.
Those changes will affect three Charleston area locations:
- Oakpoint Center, 675 Folly Rd.
- East Bay Trading Station, 290 E. Bay St.
- St. Andrews Shopping Center, 975 Savannah Highway, Suite 135
Harris Teeter spokesperson Danna Robinson said no employee positions are being eliminated with the transition away from 24-hour operations.
The stores have featured signage to make shoppers aware of the change in operating hours.
The chain operates about 20 stores across the Lowcountry.
