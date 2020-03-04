Historic night for CSU leads to First Round win Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – History happens in March. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Deontaye Buskey got that message loud and clear.
Led by a 30-point night and the Big South’s first triple-double in a conference tournament game, Charleston Southern (14-17) overpowered Presbyterian (10-22) in the 8/9 matchup for an 81-64 win in the 2020 Hercules Tires Big South Men’s Basketball Championships First Round Tuesday night in the Buc Dome.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. collected his first triple-double, the fourth in CSU program history, and first in Big South Conference Tournament history, with 7:52 on the clock with an and-1 basket. Fleming went on to finish the night with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.
Fleming wasn’t the only star of the show as Buskey tied the Charleston Southern men’s basketball and Big South single-game tournament record with 8 made three-point baskets on his way to a career-high 30-point effort to lead all scorers. Buskey hit eight of the Bucs’ 13 shots from deep becoming the third Buccaneer with a 30-point effort this season.
Buskey and Fleming were joined in doubles figures by Nate Louis (15) and Ty Jones (10) as the Bucs outshot the Blue Hose .500 to .385 on the night and held the Blue Hose below their season average in scoring.
Presbyterian was led by 16 from Cory Hightower while Ben Drake (10) was the other lone Blue Hose player in double figures.
First Half
- Charleston Southern would lead by as much as 15 in the opening half with Buskey pouring in 16 of his game-high 30 points
- CSU’s defense would hold the Blue Hose to just .310 from the floor in the first half and .385 across the game
- Nate Louis added a pair of triples and splashed all three of his free throws to give the Bucs their two leading scorers are the break
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. started his night with five points, five assists, six points and two blocks setting the stage for his historic performance
- CSU led 39-28 at the break and never trailed after the 17:36 mark on a Buskey trey
Second Half
- Presbyterian would cut the game to a seven-point ballgame at 50-43 with 12:52 to play before the Bucs closed the contest and put their foot on the gas.
- Back-to-back treys from Buskey and Fleming put it back to a 13-point game and it never got any closer down the stretch.
- With 7:52 on the clock, Fleming hit a driving layup through contact to secure the program’s fourth triple-double and first in Big South Conference Tournament history
- Buskey hits his eighth three-point basket with 9:23 to play, tying the program and Big South Conference Tournament record for treys in a single game
News and Notes
- Fleming and Buskey made history Tuesday night with a triple-double and 30-point effort on 8-of-11 from deep
- Fleming’s triple-double is the fourth in CSU Men’s Basketball history and second in as many seasons, as well as the first in Big South Conference Tournament history
- Buskey set a new career-high with 30 points hitting 8 of his 11 three-point attempts, also tying a single-game record for both CSU Men’s Basketball and Big South Conference Tournament
- Nate Louis also hit four treys on the night on his way to 15 in possibly his last home game as a Buccaneer
- CSU moves to 2-0 in tournament history over the Blue Hose, both matchups coming in an 8/9 contest of the First Round from the Buc Dome
- CSU now has a win in four-straight conference tournaments
Up Next
Charleston Southern heads to the New River Valley for the 2020 Hercules Men’s Basketball quarterfinals as they take on top-seeded Radford Thursday night. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on ESPN3 from the Dedmon Center in a 1/8 matchup.