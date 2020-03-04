Lowcountry medical facilities screen and restrict visitors amid Coronavirus concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid concerns about the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, some Lowcountry medical systems are screening and limiting visitors.
Effective Wednesday, Trident and Summerville Medical Centers are limiting public entrances to only the ER and main entrance to the hospitals, and Trident Health’s Moncks Corner and Center Pointe locations are only allowing the main entrance to be used.
Greeters will be screening entrances with a list of questions to identify patients who might spread the virus and expose other patients, staff and visitors, according to Trident Health spokesperson Rod Whiting.
No more than two guests over the age of 12 will be allowed during this time.
Trident Health officials are also asking guests not to visit if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, have traveled outside the US in the past two weeks, or have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus.
“For many people, COVID-19 will present very similarly to the flu and they will recover safely at home with rest and fluids,” said Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs, MPH, CPE. “Those at highest risk are the elderly and immunosuppressed. The best protection right now is hand washing, covering your cough and avoiding large groups of people.”
State health authorities maintain no cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed in South Carolina at this time.
Meanwhile, MUSC officials said Wednesday no limitations have been put in place at their facility, but that it will “certainly be considered as we move forward.”
Roper Health leaders have decided to take some precautions.
While there are no new restrictions on entrances, a visitor restriction has been instituted.
For Roper St. Francis locations in the Lowcountry:
Emergency Department and Inpatient
- One visitor allowed at bedside
Mother/Baby
- Two visitors allowed at bedside
- No children under the age of 12
General Restrictions:
- People with signs and symptoms of illness are not permitted to visit.
- Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches.
Please be aware:
- Visits are limited to healthy family members only (ages 12 and older).
- The length of visits may be limited.
