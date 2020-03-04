Man accused of sending graphic images, messages to detective posing as child

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Lowcountry man who is accused of sending graphic images and messages to an undercover detective posing as a child on the internet.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Kenneth Charles Lundstrom on Tuesday. He was charged with first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor 12 or younger.
Lundstrom was given a $75,000 bond.
His arrest stems from an investigation that began on Feb. 25 when a detective with the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children task force was conducting an undercover investigation and posing as an 8-year-old child.
An arrest warrant states that Lundstrom encouraged the child persona to appear nude and asked for nude photos. Detectives said Lundstrom also sent nude photos of himself and transmitted a photo of himself multiple times to the child persona.
Investigators say at one point during a chat, Lundstrom invited the child persona to participate in a live stream in which he broadcasted a video of himself.
In addition, detectives say Lundstrom described in graphic detail sexual acts he would perform on the child and attempted to have the child engage in the conversation. An arrest affidavit states that the sexual activity he was describing that he would perform on her was a rape.
