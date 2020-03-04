President Trump donates quarterly salary to help battle coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – President Donald Trump is donating part of his salary to help in the battle to keep the coronavirus under control in the United States.
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted out on Tuesday that the president is donating his 2019 fourth-quarter salary to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The tweet has a picture showing $100,000 with the president’s signature.
The money will support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat the coronavirus.
Health officials in North Carolina confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the state on Tuesday. There are no confirmed cases of the illness in South Carolina.
