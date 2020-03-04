S.C. to independently test for Coronavirus as Charleston prepares

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is now able to test for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, without having to go through the CDC.
“We are able to test about 100 samples a day,” DHEC Medical Director Dr. Katy Richardson said. She added she expects that capability to increase.
DHEC is monitoring 13 people in the state for the possible infection.
The announcement came during a meeting focused on the city of Charleston’s preparations amid the infection’s outbreak worldwide. There have now been confirmed cases in North Carolina and Georgia, but at this time no cases have been confirmed in South Carolina.
“Our emergency preparedness folks are all engaged,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said after the meeting. “At this point, we’re doing all the preparation and communication that we can do. Until we have reported cases here, we won’t be recommending cancelling events or that kind of thing. When incidents start occurring, we’ll have to follow it very closely and make those decisions at that time."
The hour-and-a-half long meeting was among Charleston, hospital, and state health officials. One topic that came up was concerns over the cruise ship terminal in downtown Charleston.
Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard are monitoring cruise ships arriving in the Port of Charleston and empowered to take appropriate steps with regard to public safety.
“The thing about the cruise ships here is that they’re not coming from international locations, the passengers aren’t,” Tecklenburg said. “It’s not like we have ships that are going and picking up people in China and bringing them back here. We feel the protocol is in place. We’ll continue to watch it, but frankly more people would be coming to Charleston internationally by way of the airport than by the cruise ships.”
Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said he’s been in constant communication with other Lowcountry emergency managers, so they’re all on the same page and prepared.
