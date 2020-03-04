SLED considers transition to “envelope” containers for rape kit evidence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is considering a change to the containers that hold crucial evidence of sexual assaults and rapes.
Authorities want to transition rape kits into an envelope container rather than the hard-cased box supplied by Sirchie Finger Print Laboratories.
SLED Spokesman Tommy Crosby said the envelopes would aid law enforcement in an evidence “processing perspective and storage perspective.”
Crosby noted that nothing in the kit would change as far as the types of evidence that are collected and the tools used to collect and protect the evidence.
Until now, SLED has maintained a multi-year contract with Sirchie, from March 2014 to March 2019. The company’s adult assault evidence kits cost the agency $84,500 in that time. However, Crosby confirmed SLED is putting out bids to other contractors at this time.
The change comes amid efforts to create a rape kit tracking system in South Carolina, to give victims the ability to find out where their evidence is in the testing process and which agency has custody of it at any given time. However, the proposed legislation is not connected to the transition to envelope containers. SLED’s current contract had ended and presented an opportunity to alter the kits’ containment method.
The envelopes will be white and approximately 10 inches by 13 inches with the red SLED seal, agency name, and “sexual assault evidence collection kit,” printed on it.
“Sexual assault kids are needed to standardize collection of sexual assault evidence statewide,” the price-business proposal stated.
The kits will be provided to medical facilities throughout the state by SLED.
The bid explains the proposal is for a one year contract with two one year options to renew.
SLED plans to purchase approximately 2000 kits per year. However, the bid proposal states storage concerns may require the selected company to deliver 1000 kits every six months.
