Strong Pitching Leads CSU to 3-1 Win Over Davidson

Charleston Southern (7-7) held Davidson (9-3) to just one run on their way to a 3-1 win on Tuesday night.
Holden Tucker (1-0) started the game off strong with five scoreless innings, during which he struck out eight and only walked one. The freshman only allowed three hits in his first start to pick up his first collegiate win.
Trent Seibert came on after Tucker to pick up his second save of the season. He only allowed one run in his outing and struck out six as he closed out the game with four innings on the mound.
The Bucs took the lead early on Dante Blakeney’s first home run of the season. The solo shot gave CSU a 1-0 lead in the second inning. With two away, in the third, Alex Andronica reached on an error by the shortstop that allowed Kyle Horton to score.
After Davidson responded with a run in the sixth inning, CSU responded in the bottom of the inning when a wild pitch allowed Kyle Sandstrom to score from third.
Jake Biederman (1-1) took the loss for Davidson, pitching two innings and allowing two runs, one earned, with three strikeouts.
News & Notes
- Tucker and Seibert struck out 14 on Monday night, a season high the Bucs and tied for the 7th most in school history.
- Kyle Sandstrom improved his hitting streak to six games. He had two hits in this one, giving him a team-high five multi-hit games this season.
- With Blakeney’s home run, seven different Buccaneers have homered this year.
Up Next
The Bucs will close out their series with Davidson on Wednesday at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark. First pitch for Wednesday’s game is set for 3:00pm.