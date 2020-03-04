Very wet stretch over the next 48 hours!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A very wet stretch of weather is on the way over the next 48 hours. The rain chance will increase as we head through our Wednesday with a cold front sliding through dropping temperatures this afternoon and evening. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 60s around lunch time and then fall into the 50s by late in the afternoon. Rain will become steadier as we head into Wednesday afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure, right now in Texas, will quickly move across the northern Gulf Coast and then slide off of our coast by late in the day on Thursday. This will keep the rain chances very high over the next 24 to 36 hours. Rain will be heavy at times tonight and during the day on Thursday. Rain should end Thursday evening with sunshine returning on Friday. 2-3″ of rain is possible between Wednesday morning and Thursday evening.