Amid coronavirus preparation, local healthcare officials say testing should start with home monitoring

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, Lowcountry hospitals are urging people to self-monitor any symptoms from home first to help doctors streamline potential testing.
"Virtual care is going to be critical in our response to this," Roper St. Francis chief physician Chris McLain said. "Because as many people as we can evaluate without coming around other at-risk patients, the better off the community is."
This week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gained the freedom to independently test for novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
In Charleston, that means testing samples can be collected at hospitals with doctor referral, but all samples taken are currently sent to an off-site lab controlled by DHEC to test.
Officials at the Medical University of South Carolina and Roper St. Francis say all testing for the novel virus will only be given to people with presenting symptoms and recent exposure to people or places with confirmed COVID-19.
McLain said the hospital has not yet needed to test patients for the coronavirus in Charleston.
David Bundy at the Medical University of South Carolina said they are working to bring the testing to the hospital's labs.
"The test is being developed and evaluated in our laboratory right now," Bundy. "It'll probably be available in the next couple of weeks. At present, we're collecting specimens but we don't actually run the test ourselves."
Bundy emphasized that while the novel coronavirus is attracting a lot of attention, the same viral repository illnesses like influenza are very still in effect.
"The first step is to reach out by phone to their medical provider," Bundy said. "Because what we don't want to do is encourage everyone with any signs or symptoms of what could only be the common cold to come into their physicians office without talking it over first."
According to DHEC, 13 people are being monitored state-wide but are currently not presenting any symptoms.
Local hospitals say they're confident in preparations for potential cases in the future.
"We have a concerted effort here at Roper St. Francis healthcare to be prepared for what may be coming," McLain said. "We are also working with local partners in the community to develop a regional plan as well."
“We’re absolutely preparing on a daily basis not only on those direct effects for caring for patients, but those indirect effects of the ways that the virus around the world could affect our care here at MUSC,” Bundy said.
