2 arrested after prank call prompts brief school lockdown

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say two people are in custody in connection with a prank call made Thursday morning.
That call, made at approximately 9:20 a.m. to Summerville High School, forced the school into a soft lockdown, according to a recorded message sent to parents. The brief lockdown was lifted after police were able to identify the source of the call, the message stated.
Summerville Police Lt. Shaun Tumbleston confirmed two arrests, but it was not immediately clear whether both of the people arrested are students at the school.
Police have not yet released the names or ages of the people in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
