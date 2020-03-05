Charleston police searching for suspect wanted for shooting 14-year-old boy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is accused of shooting a 14-year-old boy.
Officers are looking for 19-year-old Zaquan Bernito Brown wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
The charges are for a shooting that happened on Dec. 20, 2019 in downtown Charleston.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Line and Flood streets where the victim was shot in the forearm.
He was transported to MUSC with a non-life threatening injury.
Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
