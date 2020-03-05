The Citadel’s Abee Named to SoCon All-Freshman Team

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Freshman guard Fletcher Abee of The Citadel basketball team has been named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team by both the coaches and the SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA). Abee is the first Bulldog to earn All-Freshman Team honors since Kaelon Harris and Preston Parks both earned the honor following the 2016-17 season. Abee is the first Bulldog to be named a consensus All-Freshman selection since Parks, and he is just the seventh Bulldog in program history to earn honors from both entities.