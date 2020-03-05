The Citadel’s Abee Named to SoCon All-Freshman Team

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Freshman guard Fletcher Abee of The Citadel basketball team has been named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team by both the coaches and the SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA). Abee is the first Bulldog to earn All-Freshman Team honors since Kaelon Harris and Preston Parks both earned the honor following the 2016-17 season. Abee is the first Bulldog to be named a consensus All-Freshman selection since Parks, and he is just the seventh Bulldog in program history to earn honors from both entities.
A native of Morganton, North Carolina, Abee heads into this week’s 2020 Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championships presented by General Shale averaging 12.0 points, 2.6 made 3-pointers and 1.9 rebounds per game, while averaging a team-best 32.3 minutes per contest.
In all games this season, Abee ranks in the top 20 in the SoCon in six different statistical categories, including third in 3-pointers made per game (2.6), fifth in 3-pointers made (76), 10th in minutes played, 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (.376), tied for 13th in steals per game (1.2) and 22nd in scoring. Abee is the top freshman in the conference in 3-pointers made per game and minutes played, and is the second-leading freshman in scoring, steals and total 3-pointers made.
In SoCon only games, Abee ranks in the top 20 in five statistical categories, including fourth in minutes played (34.1), fifth in total 3-pointers made (46), sixth in made 3-pointers per game (2.6), 13th in steals per game (1.2) and 19th in scoring (12.2). For SoCon only games, Abee is the top ranked freshman in scoring, total 3-pointers made, made 3-pointers per game and minutes played.
Abee is currently ranked in the top 10 in program history in 11 statistical categories for freshman-year records. He is second in 3-point field goal attempts (202), third in made 3-pointers (76), free throw percentage (.837) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.10), fourth in minutes played (938), and fifth with 349 points scored. Abee is also tied for fifth in steals (34) and scoring average (12.0). His 29 starts rank seventh in program history for a freshman, while his 116 made field goals rank eighth.
A full list of the SoCon's post-season awards can be found HERE.
COMING UP The Bulldogs will take take on No. 7 seed Wofford in the first round of the 2020 Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championships presented by General Shale. The Bulldogs, the No. 10 seed, and Terriers will tangle at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6. The winner of that game will go on to play No. 2 seed Furman on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m.