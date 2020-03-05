City of Isle of Palms reminds residents to prepare for impact of coronavirus

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the City of Isle of Palms say the are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and preparing for potential impacts to the community.
As of Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.
“The health and wellbeing of our employees and community is the city’s top priority,” city officials said."City staff are coordinating with key stakeholders in our community and planning for continuity of normal operations."
The Centers for Disease Control recommends taking the following simple preventative measures to avoid the spread and reduce the risk of infection:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
