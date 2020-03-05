Classroom Champions: Art Blanchet wants standing desks for science class at Rollings Middle School of the Arts

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at a school of the arts in the Lowcountry have a healthy appetite for science. But, because they think like artists, they learn differently.
That's why their science teacher wants a special kind of desk for them.
Learning assignments take flight for students in Art Blanchet’s science class at Rollings Middle School of the Arts.
In an educational environment where art dominates the campus culture of this Dorchester District Two school, Blanchet is challenged with finding new ways to engage these creative thinkers.
That's why he's requesting two adjustable standing computer desks on the Donors Choose website.
The students have been asking for these desks, after being introduced to the stand up concept in elementary school.
Blanchet explains that standing up helps students channel nervous energy in a positive way, without disrupting the rest of class.
He still needs $215 to get those standing computer desks. You could become a Live 5 Classroom champion, and help these arts students soar in science.
