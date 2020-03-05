Clemson Falls 70-58 at Virginia Tech

Early on, Clemson excelled from beyond the arc, scoring its first nine points via three 3-balls and taking its largest lead of the contest at 9-2. Hemenway went on to sink 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, putting Clemson up 17-12. In the first half, the Tigers made six 3-point shots and forced 12 turnovers. The Hokies led 30-25 at the intermission, though. Virginia Tech proceeded to outscore Clemson 40-33 in the second half and ultimately pulled out a 70-58 win.