Clemson University recalls all students studying abroad due to coronavirus threat

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson University announced Monday that it is requiring all students studying abroad to return to the United States and suspending all overseas programs in the wake of the coronavirus threat.
The decision this affects 385 students studying in six different continents.
Earlier this week, the university called back around 100 students who were in already-affected countries, like Italy.
Joe Galbraith, the university's associate vice president of communication, said the decision was not an easy one.
“It was not made lightly and we know it’s extremely disappointing for those students studying abroad," Galbraith said.
“It’s in the students best interest and in the best interest of university to bring the students back at this time,” he said.
Clemson University officials said they are working closely to keep affected students on track academically.
Returning students' must follow specific health protocols set forth by the university’s health department.
“We are assigning an academic advisor to each student coming back, as well as a professional staff member to assist them in their transition back to the United States and ensure this doesn’t delay their progress to a degree,” Galbraith said.
