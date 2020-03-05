Construction for new Charleston parking garage could begin by year’s end

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new $14 million, five-story parking garage could add more than 200 new parking spaces in the Holy City.
The proposal, which Charleston's Technical Review Committee will review Thursday, calls for new parking garage at the corner of St. Philip and Morris Streets, one block away from King Street.
A parking lot with about 75 spaces currently occupies that lot. At 130,000 square feet, the new garage would have more than 300, along with a clean, modern look.
Developers say the Historic Charleston Preservation Society and neighbors praised the project and design.
If approved, developers hope to begin construction before the end of the year and expect it to take about nine months to complete.
