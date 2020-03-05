Dorchester Paws animal shelter closes due to flooding

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday’s flooding is having a huge affect on a Lowcountry animal shelter. Dorchester Paws in Summerville had to close Thursday afternoon due to the flooding.
Shelter officials say it’s the second time in one month they have had to close their doors due to flooding.
Currently, they have 258 animals on campus and are working to keep them all safe, warm and dry.
According to officials, the shelter typically has to evacuate their whole campus at least once a year during Hurricane season.
“Dorchester Paws is currently operating out of a facility that was built in 1972,” officials said in a press release."In January of 2019 they launched a capital campaign to build a new shelter. The campaign raises awareness for, support, and funds in order to build the new shelter the community both needs and deserves."
Officials released the following additional information:
Please consider donating funds to help them build a new shelter by visiting: https://dorchesterpaws.org/capitalcampaign/
While the shelter hopes to be in their new facility by the end of 2021, they are still in need of funds. The new location will be on Orangeburg and Mallard Rd.
