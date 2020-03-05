Drexel meets UNCW in CAA tourney

LEADING THE WAY: Jaylen Sims and Mike Okauru have led the Seahawks. Sims is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while Okauru is putting up 9.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The Dragons have been led by James Butler and Camren Wynter. Butler has averaged 13.4 points and 11.6 rebounds while Wynter has put up 16.1 points and 5.3 assists per game.