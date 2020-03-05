Drugs, gun recovered at Cross High School, district says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A school resource officer recovered a handgun and illegal drugs at Cross High School Wednesday.
Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said school administrators received a report of students who may be in possession of an illegal substance on campus.
Administrators and the school resource officer found and confiscated the illegal substances and also found the gun.
"District and school staff followed all procedures as outlined by the district’s policies to address this matter," Tanner said. "No student was harmed or threatened with harm."
Cross High School parents received word of the incident from the district, Tanner said.
The district’s message did not state whether anyone was arrested in connection with the discovery.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
