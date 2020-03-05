Hansis, Sechopoulos Power Cougars to 11-2 Win Over No. 21 Clemson

The Cougars scored early and often with six runs in the opening three innings to send the Tigers reeling. A first-inning grand slam from Hansis and a two-run moonshot by Sechopoulos in the third set the tone. Hansis added a solo shot in the sixth and contributed in an RBI single to the Cougars’ four-run seventh. Zach Williams spun three and one-third scoreless and Tradd James fanned two in one and two-third shutout innings to earn the win.