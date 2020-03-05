Hansis, Sechopoulos Power Cougars to 11-2 Win Over No. 21 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. --- Donald Hansis and Ari Sechopoulos combined for three home runs and eight RBI to lead College of Charleston to an 11-2 beat down of No. 21 Clemson on Wednesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 11, No. 21 Clemson
Location: Clemson, S.C.
Records: Charleston (8-2), Clemson (9-3)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars scored early and often with six runs in the opening three innings to send the Tigers reeling. A first-inning grand slam from Hansis and a two-run moonshot by Sechopoulos in the third set the tone. Hansis added a solo shot in the sixth and contributed in an RBI single to the Cougars’ four-run seventh. Zach Williams spun three and one-third scoreless and Tradd James fanned two in one and two-third shutout innings to earn the win.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Hansis sparked the offense with his first multi-homer game as a Cougar, driving in six and scoring three runs in a 3-for-4 effort. He launched a grand slam in the first, added a solo shot in the sixth and tacked on an RBI single in the seventh.
NOTABLES
· Sechopoulos reached four times via three walks and a two-run moonshot in the third while scoring three runs.
· The Cougars’ three homers are their most in a single game since a 13-6 win at Coastal Carolina last April.
· All nine members of the Charleston batting order reached base while four Cougars scored at least two runs.
· Luke Stageberg added two late hits to extend his reached safely streak to 12 games.
· Harrison Hawkins went 1-for-4 and scored twice to push his hitting streak to 11 games.
· Josh Price battled his way through two scoreless frames with one strikeout.
· Kris Kuhn fanned two in a perfect eighth.
· Brooks Lucas shut the door and pitched the Cougars out of a jam in the ninth.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when the welcome Evansville to Patriots Point for the first game of a weekend series. First pitch is slated for 4:00 p.m. on the Charleston Sports Network.