THE LIST: Flooding forces closure of several downtown roads

VIDEO: Heavy rains continue across Lowcountry
By Patrick Phillips | March 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 1:08 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say heavy downpours prompted flooding that closed several downtown roads.

The following roads are currently closed, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis:

  • Ogier at Calhoun (Ogier closed; one lane of Calhoun each direction still passable)
  • Coming from Beaufain to Montagu
  • Ashley at Bennett (intersection)
  • Washington between Laurens & Hasell
  • One eastbound lane of Calhoun Street at Rutledge Avenue
  • Ashley Avenue between Calhoun & Bennett Streets
  • King & Huger Streets
  • Barre & Montagu Streets
  • Barre & Wentworth Streets

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.