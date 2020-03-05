THE LIST: Flooding forces closure of several downtown roads

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say heavy downpours prompted flooding that closed several downtown roads.
The following roads are currently closed, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis:
- Ogier at Calhoun (Ogier closed; one lane of Calhoun each direction still passable)
- Coming from Beaufain to Montagu
- Ashley at Bennett (intersection)
- Washington between Laurens & Hasell
- One eastbound lane of Calhoun Street at Rutledge Avenue
- Ashley Avenue between Calhoun & Bennett Streets
- King & Huger Streets
- Barre & Montagu Streets
- Barre & Wentworth Streets
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
