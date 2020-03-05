Live 5 News to host phone bank for coronavirus questions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you have questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, you'll have the chance to get them answered Thursday afternoon.
Live 5 News is partnering with Trident Health for a phone bank from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Doctors and other medical professionals will be answering the phones and helping you understand precautions you can take to protect yourself.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it was monitoring 13 people for any sign of symptoms for possible COVID-19 infection. DHEC said it has previously monitored 49 others.
No confirmed cases of the virus have been found in South Carolina, though cases have been confirmed in all three neighboring states of Georgia, Florida and North Carolina.
Tune in beginning at 4 p.m. for the number to call.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.