New on-campus housing planned for downtown college students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students at the American College of Building Arts in Charleston will soon have an apartment complex near their classrooms.
The new apartment complex will consist of more than 45 units and is planned for Meeting Street just steps from the school.
The current structure used to be a bus shed for the city of Charleston, but it has been vacant.
The Charleston Technical Review Committee will hear from developers who are working through the design of the new complex being built in the bus shed’s place.
The complex will be four stories tall and has already been approved by the Board of Architectural Review.
Developers hope to break ground by next year.
