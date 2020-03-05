Police arrest man suspected of stealing more than 20k worth of merchandise from Apple store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of merchandise from the Apple store in downtown Charleston.
Investigators arrested 22-year-old Earnest Lee Oneal on Wednesday and charged him with grand larceny and burglary second-degree. His bond was set at $80,000.
His arrest stems from an incident in January of 2017 when thieves stole several iPads, iPods , iPhones and Apple Watches from the store location on King Street.
Officers responded to the store for a glass break business alarm, and when they arrived they found the front door shattered and the alarm going off.
Several of the front display tables in the store had been cleared of their merchandise.
Officers canvassed the area and reported recovering several stolen items from the roadway. A report states the path of merchandise traveled south on King Street.
The store manager said it appeared that the suspects also took a large amount of demo devices from the tables.
A report states the following were stolen:
- 12 iPad Mini 4
- 10 iPad Pro 9.7 in
- 3 iPad Air 2
- 8 iPod Touch
- 2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi Cell
- 6 iPHone 6S
- 2 iPhone SE
- 4 iPhone 7
- 6 iPhone 7 Plus
- 6 Apple Watch
