Police: Man facing multiple drug charges after delivering illegal drugs to home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested a 39-year-old man Thursday on three counts related to drug trafficking.
Ming Yi Kuo is charged with trafficking cocaine (100g-200g), trafficking marijuana (10-100 lbs.), and trafficking ecstasy (100-500 units), according to jail records.
He was given a $50,000 surety pond on the ecstasy charge and no bond on the remaining charges.
An incident report states he was arrested after a narcotics investigation at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday at a home in West Ashley.
Affidavits state Kuo delivered approximately one kilogram of a white powder substance that field-tested positive for cocaine, approximately 10 pounds of a green leafy material that field-tested positive for marijuana and 50 pills that field-tested positive for ecstasy.
Investigators say the transaction was arranged through text messages and phone calls by the Special Investigations Unit with a co-conspirator. The affidavit states the co-conspirator, whose identity was redacted, arranged for Kuo to make the delivery.
The affidavit states Kuo admitted to delivering the box containing the listed illegal drugs to the front door of the home.
He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
