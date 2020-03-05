Update: SC Offenders missing from probation and parole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Live 5 Investigation found that more than 5,700 convicted criminals in South Carolina were missing in 2018, labeled as “absconders”, from the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (DPPPS).
An updated list we obtained this year shows the number of missing offenders in the Palmetto State has declined.
The list of absconders is down by more than 400 people, from about 5,700 to about 5,300.
The crimes those missing offenders committed range from forgery and larceny to kidnapping and voluntary manslaughter.
These people are added to the list after they stop checking in with their assigned officer while on probation or parole.
Some might have failed to change their address while others are purposely avoiding parole agents. Some would be done with their sentences had they not absconded.
About 14% of the offenders on the new list have been convicted of crimes in our area.
Charleston County has 379 missing offenders, Berkeley County has 131 and Dorchester County has 126.
There are 68 on the list from Colleton County, 46 in Georgetown County, and 11 in Williamsburg County.
DPPPS spokesperson Pete O'Boyle says the reduction is because of "aggressive enforcement.”
The department of probation and parole says they arrested 177 offenders last July in Operation Palmetto Cleanup.
They also hired two full-time fugitive investigators and a new analyst to specifically track down the most serious offenders.
