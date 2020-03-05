Very wet Thursday to give way to sunny end of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A very wet Thursday is on the way across the Lowcountry as an area of low pressure tracks just to our south across Florida and Georgia. Rain will become more widespread and heavier as we head from late this morning into the afternoon. The wettest part of the day will be between 11AM - 5PM. One to two inches of rain is likely today which could cause some minor street flooding during times of heavier rain. The threat of any severe weather will be low today but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Rain will start to wind down this evening and will eventually taper off overnight. We may see a few clouds leftover early Friday morning but it should be a quick transition to sunshine to end the work week. Expect a sunny weekend with chilly mornings and cool afternoon. There is the potential of patchy frost across inland areas on Saturday and Sunday mornings.