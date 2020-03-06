2 arrested in Orangeburg County on unrelated tax charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Two woman arrested Friday in Orangeburg County face multiple counts of tax charges in unrleated cases.
Conita Latrell Hill, 42, of Reevesville in Dorchester County is charged with three counts of failing to file individual income tax returns or pay her tax and one count of furnishing false tax information, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Dwanrhea Sharnette Williams, 44, of Orangeburg, is charged with three counts of tax evasion.
Arrest warrants state Hill submitted a withholding allowance certificate to her employer claiming to be exempt from taxes. She filed her 2016 and 2017 tax returns late and made no payments on her tax bill of $21,167 for both years, according to the warrants. Hill failed to file her 2018 tax return and did not pay any of her $10,991 tax liability, the agency says.
If convicted, Hill faces a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge of failure to file a return or pay a tax, and one year and/or $1,000 for the charge of furnishing false tax information.
Arrest warrants state Williams submitted a withholding allowance certificate to her employer claiming to be exempt from taxes and did not file individual income tax returns for 2016 through 2018 with a gross income of more than $285,000 for that time. She is charged with evading more than $13,000 in taxes, the agency states.
If convicted, Williams faces a maximum sentence of up to five years and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge.
Both Hill and Williams were being held in the Orangeburg County Detention Center pending bond hearings.
