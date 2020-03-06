Ashley Ridge names Shane Fidler as new head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shane Fidler, who spent the last 3 seasons as the head football coach at Waccamaw, has been named the new head coach at Ashley Ridge the school announced Thursday.
Fidler replaces Kenny Walker who stepped down from the program after 10 seasons earlier this year.
At Waccamaw, Fidler had a tough start going just 1-18 over his first two seasons. But in 2019, he led the program to 7 wins and a spot in the AAA playoffs.
Before Waccamaw, Fidler served as an assistant coach at Colleton County as the offensive coordinator and also the head coach of the boys soccer team.
Fidler takes over a Swamp Fox team that went 3-6 in 2019 and failed to make the postseason.
