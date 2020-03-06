Big investment coming to small town in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A local company is investing millions into rural Colleton County.
With the help of some state funding, a manufacturing project could bring 28 new jobs.
Charleston Composites plans to put their next manufacturing facility to Jacksonboro, roughly 30 miles from Charleston.
The company is investing $3.8 million dollars into an 87,000 foot facility that will make molds and tooling for the composites industry.
The South Carolina Department of Commerce has decided to help Colleton County support the project with a $200,000 rural infrastructure grant toward the planning and construction.
While it’s the first in Jacksonboro, other parts of the county have received state funding before. In 2018, $1.5 million were given to the county for other rural infrastructure projects.
Heyward Horton with the Colleton County Economic Alliance said more than 9,000 people commute outside of the county every day to work.
But this project could be a step in the right direction in spurring the area’s economy on a more local level.
“Companies have the opportunity to attract those people who are out commuters today and help them become more localized with their employment," Horton said.
Gov. Henry McMaster congratulated the company in a press release saying, “It’s always good news when a company decides to invest within our borders.”
