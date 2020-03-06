Bill Clinton says affair with Monica Lewinsky helped ‘manage my anxieties’

In September 1998, three months before he was impeached by the House, Mr. Clinton told a White House gathering of religious leaders, “It is important to me that everybody who has been hurt know that the sorrow I feel is genuine: first and most important, my family; also my friends, my staff, my Cabinet, Monica Lewinsky and her family, and the American people. I have asked all for their forgiveness.” In the same remarks, he mentioned that he would “instruct my lawyers to mount a vigorous defense, using all available appropriate arguments” in the battle ahead for his presidency.