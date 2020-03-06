Charleston Co. public safety agencies looking to build a joint training facility

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some public safety agencies in Charleston County say they don’t have enough space and resources to train all of their employees.
The Joint Public Safety Center Work Group is made up of local public safety officials who are asking the county to built a joint public safety training center.
“There’s lots of different public safety agencies in Charleston County, and all of them have training needs. So the idea is to have a facility that we can all share,” North Charleston Fire Chief Greg Bulanow said.
Officials say this effort has been in the works for almost eight years.
They have been working with a private company to develop a conceptual plan to bring to the county council members.
During Thursday's public safety committee meeting, they asked council members to continue supporting the design process and allow them to look into land acquisition.
One of their options they’re looking into is to build the 50 plus acre facility on Joint Base Charleston.
Charles Lamoreaux, who is the fire chief of the St. Andrews Public Service District and the chairman of the work group, says in Charleston County, some agencies are meeting the minimum standards that they need for training, but this facility would allow them to go above and beyond that.
“This training facility as its conceptually designed would add in components for all of our disciplines and emergency services in Charleston County,” Lamoreaux said. “A facility such as this would allow us to expand upon our training and allow us to deliver a higher level of service as the county continues to grow.”
The center also comes with a hefty price tag. The total cost of the project is estimated at almost $83 million.
Charleston County council members Teddy Pryor Sr. and Dickie Schweers expressed concerns over the cost.
During discussions in the meeting Schweers said, "This is not pocket change, we don't have this in our budget."
Council members suggested that the group work with the military base to fund some of the project.
Ultimately, the committee voted to continue supporting the design process.
The estimate for design for the public safety training center is about $4 million. That amount would be budgeted into next year’s capital projects and will go before County Council for approval.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.