Charleston man charged with murder after body found in downtown apartment fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 33-year-old Charleston man and charged him with murder after a body was located in an apartment fire in downtown.
Kareem Demetrius Hamilton was arrested in Columbia on Friday and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 36-year-old Ashley Compton who authorities say died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said Compton lived at an apartment on North Romney Street where the fire occurred. Martin said Compton’s manner of death is a homicide.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say Hamilton was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals and will be brought back to Charleston for a bond hearing on Saturday.
His charges stem from an investigation on March 3 when firefighters found a body at the scene of an apartment fire on the 100 block of North Romney Street. Firefighters and police responded about 1:45 p.m. to the Bridgeview Apartment complex for the fire.
An ongoing joint investigation into the fire by Charleston police, the Charleston Fire Department and the coroner’s office is continuing.
According to authorities, Hamilton had a previous run in with police about 10 years ago, and was convicted of committing or attempting a lewd act upon a child.
