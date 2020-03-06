Cops: W. Ashley neighborhood thief captured after homeowner confrontation, foot chase

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a West Ashley neighborhood thief was captured following a confrontation with a homeowner which led to a foot chase with police officers.
The Charleston Police Department arrested 18-year-old Evan Isaiah Leever of West Ashley who’s charged with three counts of breaking into vehicles and unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
Leever’s charges stems from an investigation on Friday morning when officers responded to a neighborhood on Rice Pond Road for someone breaking into cars and a report of shots fired in the area.
The victim said it all started when he heard his dogs barking, and when he looked outside he saw someone inside his car. The victim described the subject as wearing dark clothing, gloves, a surgical mask, and a hood which was pulled up tight.
The victim then went outside and saw someone crouching behind the rear tire of his car. The victim said he confronted the suspect who said he was on LSD and was looking for his girlfriend.
According to a report, the victim chased and pushed the suspect who got back up and started walking away. Five minutes later, the victim said he heard two gunshots in the area in which the suspect ran.
While officers were investigating the initial call, another victim said someone had rummaged through his vehicle and left blue latex gloves and a gray glove in his vehicle.
In addition, someone left a debit car in the car which had the name of a third victim. That victim called police and said his vehicle had been broken into as well.
Officers also reported a fourth call for someone stealing items from a car in the general area.
Another victim reported that someone matching the same description of the suspect had video of someone attempting to open his vehicle and house.
A person was then spotted in the area of Highway 61 wearing the same clothing as the person suspected in the break-ins. A responding officer said he saw what appeared to be a grip of a gun protruding out of the front left pants pocket of the suspect.
According to police, the suspect disobeyed orders to stop, show his hands and get on the ground. The incident report states that after disobeying the officer, the suspect fled on foot.
After a short pursuit, the suspect was detained and a firearm was found in his possession, officers reported.
Officers said the suspect was wearing the the same identical glove that was left in one of the victim’s vehicles, and was wearing clothing that matched victim’s statements to investigators.
He was also positively identified by victims.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.