Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in bicycle accident

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist who died in an accident this past weekend.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 68-year-old Charles Leopold from Mount Pleasant died at the Medical University of South Carolina on Sunday as a result of injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident.
According to the coroner’s office, the accident happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 17 in Awendaw.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
