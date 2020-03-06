Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in bicycle accident

Coroner identifies Mount Pleasant man killed in bicycle accident
March 6, 2020

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist who died in an accident this past weekend.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 68-year-old Charles Leopold from Mount Pleasant died at the Medical University of South Carolina on Sunday as a result of injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident.

According to the coroner’s office, the accident happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 17 in Awendaw.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

