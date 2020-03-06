Couple arrested after deputies find illegal guns, stolen cars at compound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies arrested a husband and wife Thursday after finding illegal guns and stolen cars on their property in Cross.
The suspects, Fred and Eva Condrey, are facing methamphetamine charges.
The sheriff’s office says they searched the Condreys’ compound after getting into a chase with a stolen car from Orangeburg. Deputies found the car in a ditch near a school, but not the driver.
Sheriff’s Lt. Nathan Rollins says the agency got a tip that the suspect was at the Condreys’ property on Destiny Lane.
Rollins says deputies got a search warrant and found the Condreys. Also found on the compound were dozens of illegal rifles and handguns.
Rollins says as a convicted felon, Fred Condrey is not allowed to have them.
According to Rollins, several of the vehicles were stolen and were very likely going to be chopped up with some of the parts to be sold.
Rollins says additional charges may be filed against the Condreys and additional arrests are possible.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.