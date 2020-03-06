Deputies name person of interest in camper theft, break-ins

William Smallwood (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they have identified as a person of interest in a camper theft and multiple storage unit break-ins.

William Erich Scott Smallwood was identified as a person of interest in the investigation, according to Lt. Rick Carson.

Deputies investigated the theft and break-ins on Feb. 26.

He drives a 2000s model dark blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with driver rear damage, Carson said.

Anyone who knows of Smallwood’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cpl. D. Smith at 843-832-0010, ext. 5118; or the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-873-5111.

