Deputies searching for teen missing since Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Kaitlyn Peardon, was last seen in Charleston on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 pm but has not been seen since, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip up hooded sweatshirt and black and white Vans sneakers.
She stands 5-foot-2, weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
