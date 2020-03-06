Gardner-Webb, Winthrop meet in Big South semis

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Chandler Vaudrin, Hunter Hale and Josh Ferguson have collectively accounted for 41 percent of Winthrop's scoring this season and 46 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Gardner-Webb, Eric Jamison Jr., Nate Johnson and Jaheam Cornwall have scored 55 percent of the team's points this season, including 72 percent of all Runnin' Bulldogs points over their last five.EFFICIENT ERIC: Jamison has connected on 35.7 percent of the 56 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over the last three games. He's also converted 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.