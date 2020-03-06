Judge denies bond for woman charged in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ cold case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman who authorities said is the mother of “Baby Boy Horry” was in court Friday for a bond hearing.
A judge denied bond for Jennifer Lynn Sahr on a charge of homicide by child abuse in connection to the cold case. He did order attorneys on both sides to come back the week of April 13 so they can be fully heard on the matter.
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he believes Sahr is not a risk to the community but is a flight risk because she has no connections to South Carolina.
Sahr, 32, was arrested in the North Myrtle Beach area this week by members of the Carolina Regional Fugitive U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Through the course of the investigation, Richardson said authorities obtained Sahr’s name from the baby’s father, who was not present in court Friday.
Sahr’s attorney, Greg McCollum, said Sahr met her husband, who is an active member of the U.S. Navy, at Coastal Carolina University in 2010. He said her father is also retired from the U.S. Navy and currently works for the U.S. Department of Defense.
McCollum said he encouraged Sahr to return to Horry County to surrender instead of being extradited.
She appeared for a brief court hearing Wednesday afternoon, where the judge said he did not have jurisdiction to set bond in the case.
On Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy was found after being deserted on the side of a road off S.C. 544 and Meadowbrook Drive. The newborn, since named Baby Boy Horry, was found abandoned in a shopping bag by utility workers. Investigators believe he was less than two days old, but the infant has never been identified.
An arrest warrant states Sahr “was the one responsible for the neglect of the child, failing to supply the child with adequate food, clothing, shelter, or healthcare which did result in the child’s death.”
