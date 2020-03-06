Man sentenced to 37 years for deadly Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Charleston has been found guilty.
K’Sone Campbell has been sentenced to 37 years for the shooting that happened on Oswego and Maverick streets in May of 2017.
According to Charleston County deputies, Derrick Barber died at MUSC after being found shot.
Campbell was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
He’s expected to begin serving his time immediately.
