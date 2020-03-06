Officers arrest, cite 6 in human trafficking investigation in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Six people were cited during a prostitution and human trafficking investigation in York County, according to deputies.
Law enforcement officers say they were charged with prostitution, illegal narcotics or other crimes.
The York County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group, Criminal Investigations Division, York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit and Homeland Security investigated and focused in areas near the South Carolina state line in Fort Mill.
Investigators say one person was a victim of human trafficking and was forced or coerced into illegal activity. The victim was receiving help from Homeland Security Investigations.
“We understand that individuals who engage in this type of illegal activity are often victims themselves,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. “The York County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to enforcing the law, but we are also mindful of the circumstances that may lead a person to this life.”
Deputies say the following were cited for prostitution:
· Courtney Ann Kinner, 36, Summerville, SC
· Allyson Leigh Simmons, 49, Charlotte, NC
· Erin Emerald Touchbaum, 31, Charlotte, NC
· Wanda Jean Overcash, 43, Charlotte, NC
· Marissa Lyn May, 27, Jonesville Wisconsin
A sixth person involved is not being identified at this time.
Deputies say the case is under further investigation.
